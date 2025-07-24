Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding two new offensive linemen to the fold to strengthen depth in the room ahead of the 2025 season.
The Buccaneers have some strong offensive linemen in their rotation, but they're dealing with some injuries. The most notable is to Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay's All-Pro left tackle who recently underwent knee surgery and is in danger of missing the first four games of the season. The team also re-signed guard Sua Opeta, who tore his ACL last year in training camp, but he still isn't quite ready to hit the field again.
As a result, the Bucs have made two new signings — they brought on guard Michael Jordan and tackle Tyler McLellan. To make room for the two, the team waived tackle Silas Dzansi, who was on the team's PUP list to start training camp.
Jordan was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and has played guard his entire career, starting games for the Bengals, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. Jordan started 11 games for the Patriots last season, posting a 51.4 overall grade via Pro Football Focus. Jordan offers depth that Opeta is currently unable to provide.
McLellan, meanwhile, hasn't played any NFL football. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 after playing tackle at Campbell as an undrafted free agent, but he missed the season after being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Now, he'll serve as some emergency depth if Charlie Heck, who is currently set to replace Tristan Wirfs, also goes down.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders