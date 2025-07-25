Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension
The relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been nothing short of magical. Not only has the former Heisman trophy winner and first overall draft pick rejuvenated his career since joining the Buccaneers, but the team has experienced consistent success with him at the helm.
With Mayfield entering 2025 on what now looks like a very team-friendly, 3-year, $100M contract (approximately $33M per season), his next deal feels like a bit of an elephant in the room. There's no question that Mayfield feels like he's found a home in Tampa Bay and would like to finish his career here. Conversely, Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht couldn't be more emphatic about his satisfaction with the performance and persona that Baker has brought to his football team.
Speaking to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Licht reinforced this when asked to discuss a potential new contract for his quarterback.
"I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us,” Licht said. “The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That’s the goal.”
While nothing immediate is set to happen with Mayfield, this offseason may be a likely target for an extension if he continues to play to his standard the last two years.
When asked about playing on a contract that appears to be below market value based on his performance, Mayfield demonstrated the same gritty perspective that has made him a favorite in the eyes of his general manager.
“No matter what I was playing for, I’d still show up and do my job,” Mayfield said. “I think they know that here. I’m living a dream. I’m playing football for a job, and I love the group I have. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
As Howe outlines in the article, Mayfield's average annual value of $33.3 million ranks 19th in the NFL. His play, however, should rank him much higher. That said, some might argue that Mayfield's next deal should be more in line with the contracts given to quarterbacks like Geno Smith ($37.5 million annually), or Sam Darnold ($33.5 million).
Ultimately, the 2025 NFL season will be massive for Mayfield as he seeks to firmly establish himself as a top 10 quarterback in the league. Thankfully for the Buccaneers, Mayfield's intentions seem squarely focused on team success as opposed to his own financial gain.
“I’m trying to win a Super Bowl,” Mayfield said. “You try to set your goals inside our own building, what our standard is. It’s not to just trying to win our division, squeak by, barely make the playoffs and only play a game or two. We’re trying to win the whole thing. That’s the team we have. I think we can win it all.”
Although it's extremely clear that both Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are happy to have found each other, contract negotiations can get complicated. That said, if Baker Mayfield is able to take his game to another level in 2025, don't be surprised to see him not only viewed as, but paid like, a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.
