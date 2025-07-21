Buccaneers Super Bowl champion retiring from NFL
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis has decided to hang up his cleats.
Davis announced his retirement from the NFL as training camps open around the league. His agent confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.
The former Buccaneers lineman, drafted out of Nebraska in 2020, made two regular-season appearances for Tampa Bay in his rookie year. Though his playing time was limited, Davis earned a Super Bowl ring as part of the team’s championship run.
Tampa Bay waived him during the 2021 season. Davis went on to have brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and multiple returns to the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Davis also spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He had 15 tackles and one sack with Birmingham, which earned him an opportunity with the Texans.
Davis signed with the Texans in 2023, which is where he found a more consistent role. He appeared in 24 games with Houston over parts of two seasons, recording his highest snap share (41 percent) in 2023.
In total, Davis played in 34 regular and postseason games across his NFL career, registering 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He earned just over $4 million during his time in the league.
Though his time in Tampa Bay was brief, he exits the league a champion and a grinder who carved out five seasons in one of the toughest professions in sports.
READ MORE: Offensive line expert believes Buccaneers OL is among best in the league
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders