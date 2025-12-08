Buccaneers bring back 2-time Super Bowl Champion in shocking move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are flailing, having lost five of their last seven games, and they're currently in danger of losing the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers. To mitigate this, they've brought a veteran pass rusher to their practice squad, and it's a blast from their Super Bowl past.

The Buccaneers are signing former Super Bowl-winning pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The signing comes after pass rusher Haason Reddick injured his ankle against the New Orleans Saints and was listed as a DNP during Monday's walkthrough.

Buccaneers are signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, who last played in the NFL in 2023 for Miami, to their practice squad, per source. Pierre-Paul played for the Bucs from 2018-21. pic.twitter.com/kIQGjroSA9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

The Buccaneers bring back JPP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) prior to the game in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The move is an interesting one. On one hand, Pierre-Paul had some great days with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team and netting 33 sacks with them since playing for them in 2019. He was a huge part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run, and he knows defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' system quite well.

The downside, unfortunately, is just about everything else. Pierre-Paul is 36 years old and hasn't played football since 2023, making two stops with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. He's had 5.5 sacks in his last three years total, and he recorded just two combined tackles in 2023 at his last stop. As an aging player, he's unlikely to signficantly contribute for the Buccaneers at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, his experience with Tampa Bay's winning culture, and his knowledge as a veteran pass rusher, could be helpful for the Bucs' pass rushing roster so far. Tampa Bay's pass rush has declined in recent weeks, and Pierre-Paul could help players like Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell find some form, especially if Reddick is out for the next few games for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs are set to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. It's unknown whether or not Pierre-Paul is slated to be called up from the practice squad or not before then, but it will be interesting to see what the Bucs end up doing with him.

