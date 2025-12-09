Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed some help on their pass-rushing unit, and they also certainly need some energy after losing four of their last five games after the bye week. The Bucs are trying to fix both problems by bringing back Jason Pierre-Paul, their Super Bowl edge rusher who played for the team from 2018-21.

Pierre-Paul joined up with the Bucs' practice squad on Monday, and on Tuesday, he spoke to the media for the first time since returning to Tampa Bay. Pierre-Paul, who hasn't played an NFL snap since 2023, was excited for the opportunity to be back in the building.

Jason Pierre-Paul says he's in 'best shape' of his career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) looks on against the New York Giants | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Pierre-Paul told media that he's in great shape — shape he feels like could be the best in his 14-year career in the NFL so far.

"I feel good. As far as the training, I've been doing a lot of training with my personal trainer, and he don't stop. He trains everything. In football, you have to bring it," Pierre-Paul said. "We kept it going, and he got me in the best shape of my entire career."

Pierre-Paul is on the practice squad and could get called up with the intention to contribute, but that's not the only thing of value he can do for the team. He's also a culture-setter, and his presence could help give the roster some juice after a recent downturn.

Pierre-Paul comes back to a Bucs team with some familiar faces and some new ones, but he's excited to meet and get to know everyone currently on the team.

"It's all about family. I step in here, it feels like family. Some guys, I don't even know... but I'll get to know them," Pierre-Paul said. "You make the best of it. You try to know each and everybody on the team and try to connect with them someway, somehow."

At the end of the day, though, Pierre-Paul is here to contribute. He only had three sacks in his last complete season in the NFL with the Ravens in 2022 and even less in 2021 with the Bucs, but now, he's expected to help the team's edge-rushing rotation in any way he can.

Will he still be able to perform at a high level? Pierre-Paul isn't going to reveal that just yet.

"You gotta wait and see," Pierre-Paul said. "I could still have it, I might [not] have it, what you think? You just gotta wait and see."

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers bring back 2-time Super Bowl Champion in shocking move

• Buccaneers' star rookie wideout comments on new USF coach Brian Hartline

• Baker Mayfield frustrated after Buccaneers’ loss to Saints

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans pushing for return to field