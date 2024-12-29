Bucky Irving Has Done What No Buccaneers Player Has Since 2015
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to close out their season with two straight victories, they are dominating the Carolina Panthers at halftime. With a Jalen McMillan touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers took a 27-7 lead over Carolina. The Panthers would eventually respond with a touchdown score, trimming the lead to 24-14.
It was a superb first half for Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving, too. The rookie from Oregon saw 17 carries which he took for 95 yards. With the superb first half, Irving surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season.
Irving was the first Buccaneers player to achieve 1,000-plus rushing yards in a season since Doug Martin did such in 2015. To do so during his rookie season proves the Buccaneers' ability to identify and draft talent as well as the fact that Irving is setting himself up for quite an impressive career.
Having hit the 1,000 rushing yards mark, Irving can build upon his statistics for the season with six more quarters of play on the season.
While Mayfield has three first-half touchdown scores, that might not have been the case without Irving moving the ball for Tampa Bay. He will continue to be a crucial piece of the Buccaneers' improved offense.
