Super Bowl Champion Pass Rusher Set to Rejoin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There's no way around it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been its achilles heel all season. Countless injuries to key players, poor tackling, poor execution, and a lack of juice off the edge are just some of the biggest reasons why Todd Bowles' group has underperformed in 2024.
Of all those issues, one could easily make the argument that the team's inability to generate a formidable pass rush without blitzing has been their most troublesome fault. After all, how can you expect any NFL pass defense to be effective when the opposing quarterback has all day to throw?
Well, you can't.
Although the Buccaneers rank 11th in the NFL with 39 sacks on the season, that's more of a mirage than a reflection of the team's pass rush. In fact, the Bucs' starting edge rushers, YaYa Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, have combined for just 4.5 sacks on the season.
Not one of the Buccaneers' top three sack-getters on the year, Calijah Kancey (6.5), Vita Vea (6), and Lavonte David (5.5) play the OLB/DE position. Tampa Bay's inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks without running exotic games or blitz packages has proven to be problematic, and the secondary simply hasn't been healthy enough to hold up behind a group that can't generate much of a pass rush without sending extra defenders.
Jason Licht knows this. And with the Bucs needing to go 2-0 in their final stretch of games to even have a chance at making the postseason, it appears as though he's finally found some reinforcements.
According to Pewter Report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to bring back former Super Bowl winning edge rusher, Shaquil Barrett, who has cleared waivers after being granted his release from the Miami Dolphins.
It's a familiar face for Todd Bowles' group, as Barrett was a highly productive pass rusher during his time in Tampa Bay. Over the course of his five seasons with the Bucs, Barrett produced 45 sacks. His time in Tampa Bay was defined by a breakout campaign in 2019 -- his first in pewter and red -- where Barrett put up an absurd 19.5 sacks.
It appears per Greg Auman of FOX Sports that Barrett will be joining the 53-man roster, pending a physical.
The following year, Barrett's speed, relentless motor, and ability to play the run and the pass were essential ingredients to the Buccaneers' formula for success on defense, as the team managed to suffocate a murderer's row of quarterbacks en route to the winning their second ever Lombardi Trophy in 2020/21 when the Bucs took down the Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium.
The real question is, how much gas does Barrett have left in the tank? Although the answer to that question is to be determined, one thing is for sure. Shaq Barrett's presence can't possibly hurt a group who are in desperate need of some juice off the edge.
