Randy Moss Will Love Mike Evans' Spectacular TD Catch in Buccaneers-Panthers
In the thick of the race to win the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to take care of business in their final two weeks of play to set themselves up to win the division over the Atlanta Falcons.
They're off to a quick start over the Carolina Panthers to do so, too. With the first half winding down, the Buccaneers took a 20-7 lead over the Panthers. Superstar wide receiver Mike Evans caught his second touchdown of the half from Baker Mayfield, though the second one was quite a bit more impressive.
As running back Bucky Irving led the Buccaneers down the field, Mayfield found Evans on a short touchdown pass, but the wide receiver had to go over his defender and pull down a physical catch.
This is the exact type of catch Randy Moss -- a legendary wide receiver -- would love to see as he has a segment called "You got Moss'd," highlighting the most physical catches.
With the first half soon to come to a close, Tampa Bay is threatening to extend their lead over the Panthers as they look to secure some late-season momentum.
