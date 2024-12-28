Crucial Panthers Starter Headed to IR One Day Before Buccaneers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Carolina Panthers in a game crucial to the team's playoff chances on Sunday. On Saturday, Carolina put its biggest offensive weapon on injured reserve.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is headed to injured reserve for a knee and calf injury just a day before the Buccaneers face off against the Panthers. Hubbard was listed as questionable on Carolina's Friday injury report and was expected to play against the Bucs before the move.
Hubbard has been a force for the Panthers. Before his season ended Saturday, he ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns, facilitating Carolina's offense. He was coming off of a 25 carry, 152-yard day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, which saw him run for two touchdowns — including a game-winning touchdown in overtime. Hubbard will now focus on getting healthy for next season, but his absence will be a boon for Tampa Bay as they face off against the Panthers Sunday.
There is no direct replacement for Hubbard, and it is expected that when the Bucs play the Panthers Sunday, they'll see a rotation of running backs Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone. The Panthers will also be shorthanded at other positions in Raymond James Stadium, as linebacker Josey Jewell has been ruled out and both cornerback Jaycee Horn and tackle Taylor Moten are doubtful.
READ MORE: Shaq Barrett Sends Playoff Run Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tony Dungy Calls Out Todd Bowles for Bad Mistake During Buccaneers-Cowboys
• Buccaneers Give NFC South Back to Falcons With 2 Games Remaining
• Buccaneers HC Pinpoints Big Issue For Defense After Cowboys Loss
• Buccaneers Still Battling Punter Woes as 2024 NFL Season Winds Down