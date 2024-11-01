Bucs Gameday

ESPN Names Buccaneers as Trade Candidate With Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use some defensive help and ESPN thinks it has the answer nearing the trade deadline.

David Harrison

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) reacts with cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on a third down stop during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) reacts with cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on a third down stop during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There's no secret to the fact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has not been good this season, and it's something that has to improve down the set.

Since Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles doesn't appear to be loosening his grip on creative or play-calling control anytime soon, perhaps the personnel needs to shift to better fit his needs.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum recently spoke loudly in saying he and his teammates need to be better, and according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, adding Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II to that band of teammates would make a lot of sense for both his current team and Tampa Bay.

"Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick," is the deal Fowler says makes the most sense. "Tampa Bay's secondary has been beaten up and needs help on the back end. It's not the Bucs' style to make splashy deadline moves, but they are in the thick of the NFC South race with an offense that scores points and is getting receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) back soon. After asking around the league, the sense is that Cleveland is open for business with several players, and Newsome -- with first-round traits and 42 career starts -- should draw interest.One potential hang-up: Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option for 2025, making his $13.37 million salary guaranteed for injury."

The price tag is hefty, especially for a first round cornerback that many feel hasn't lived up to his potential. However, there's always a team that believes it can get more out of someone else's lost draft pick than they did.

If the Bucs — specifically general manager Jason Licht and coach Bowles — feel they can do that with Newsome, then the fifth-year option money in 2025 is a future problem well worth dealing with.

After all, if this Buccaneers team doesn't find a way to get back on track soon, there may be some involved in that discussion today who aren't around to be part of future roster talks after the season.

Newsome has played in all eight games for the Browns this season with just three starts. He has two passes defended and zero interceptions. In his first three seasons, the cornerback started 39 games and has two interceptions during that stretch.

