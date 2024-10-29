Bucs Fall to Middle Of the Pack in Week 9 Power Rankings
Another week, another tough loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After losing to the Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Bucs had to take on a divisional rival in the Atlanta Falcons on a short week and things didn't go well. Down star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to injury, the offense still moved the ball well enough to keep the Bucs in the game. Instead, it was the defense who let the team down. Missed tackles and miscommunication allowed the Falcons to hit several explosive plays to take over first place in the NFC South and seal what could be an important tie-breaker down the line with the series sweep.
Now the Bucs will prepare for the league's only undefeated team in the league as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Chiefs have struggled a bit on offense and Mahomes has looked nothing like his usual self, but the defense has been a top 5 unit in the game, impressive against the run and limiting opposing offenses from scoring. This game feels like it's already out of hand with the way the Bucs defense has played, but with an extra day of rest and to gameplan, all eyes will be on the Bucs to see if they can pull off the upset and end a two-game losing skid.
See where everyone has them after a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.
NFL.com: No. 16
"It was a cruel week for Tampa Bay, with two star receivers injured and two wicked home losses that significantly hinder the team's path back to the playoffs. It's not too early to say that the Bucs have their work cut out for them, likely needing to finish ahead of the Falcons in the standings, having lost the season series. Baker Mayfield gives them a chance, as he always does, but it's clear that the downfield passing attack has taken a big hit without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the field. The defense also is taking it on the chin right now. It's a turnover-dependent group that had zero takeaways Sunday. The Bucs have to find answers in both phases pretty soon to keep the dream alive."
Last Week: No. 13
ESPN: No. 13
"The Bucs' fourth-round draft pick (Bucky Irving) isn't even the team's lead back (yet) but is averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 76 rushing attempts — eighth best in the league. His 27 first downs are second only to wide receiver Chris Godwin (34) among the team's skill players. And his 559 net yards are also second to Godwin, who is now out for the year with an ankle injury."
Last Week: No. 10
The Athletic: No. 14
"With Mike Evans out for several more weeks and Chris Godwin out of the season, Tampa Bay ran 72 plays against Atlanta and only 15 of them went to wide receivers. Rakim Jarrett led the way against the Falcons with three catches for 58 yards. They were his first three catches of the season. He had four last year. That’s not a plan for long-term success even if the Bucs did have 432 yards against a struggling Falcons defense."
Last Week: No. 13
READ MORE: The Game is Slowing Down For Bucs RB Bucky Irving
Sports Illustrated: No. 14
"Let’s calm down with our Buccaneers obituaries. Yes, the next few weeks are going to be difficult with back-to-back games against the Chiefs and post-bye 49ers. Tampa Bay is very likely the first team to get a look at Christian McCaffrey in this Shanahan 2.0 offense. However, after their own bye, it’s the Giants, Carolina and Las Vegas in three straight weeks. A MyPillow-like stretch for a team that could use it. "
Last Week: No. 13
NBC Sports: No. 15
"They’ve suddenly got work to do to win the division title for the fourth straight season."
Last Week: No. 12
USA Today: No. 13
"QB Baker Mayfield leads the league with 21 TD passes. QB Baker Mayfield is tied for the league lead with nine INTs. Valiant effort Sunday given all the Bucs' injuries, but this team probably can't afford the turnovers – nine during its current 1-3 skid – if it hopes to make a fifth straight playoff appearance, especially after getting swept by Atlanta … and with dates against last season's Super Bowl teams next on the docket."
Last Week: No. 9
Yahoo Sports: No.15
"The Buccaneers are going to go only so far with tight end Cade Otton being the centerpiece of the passing offense. He led Tampa Bay with nine catches for 81 yards. The Buccaneers need to survive until Mike Evans returns."
Last Week: No. 14
CBS Sports: No. 18
"The offense, despite the injuries, played well in the loss to the Falcons. It's the defense that has become a major problem."
Last Week: No. 13
