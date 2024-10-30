Buccaneers CB Says 'Us, As Players' Have to Do Better Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 29th in total defense, 30th in rush defense, and 22nd in pass defense, and we're halfway through the season.
Among the many expectations, predictions, and possibilities for the Buccaneers this season, these rankings were not among them.
Even those who expected the Atlanta Falcons (who swept Tampa Bay in the season series this year) to win the NFC South Division did so because of how good they thought that team would be compared to how bad head coach Todd Bowles' team might become. And as you can see, the Falcons' rise in the division is as much about what they've done as it is about the Bucs' failures themselves.
"I think, for the most part, it comes down to being on the same page and communicating and bringing that film study onto the field," Bucs CB Zyon McCollum said. "It's being coached up the right way and we're seeing it and we're talking about it throughout the week, and we have to be able to carry that for 100% of the plays on Sundays.
"It can't be 95%. It can't be 98%. So us, as players, I mean we just have to do a better job of pushing that communication that we have during the week in the film room and in practice onto the game."
In a lot of ways, McCollum is having a career year. He's hauled in the first two interceptions of his NFL career this season and has graded out over an 85 by Pro Football Focus for his coverage ability, far above his previous career-high 51.4 coverage grade.
As McCollum said though, it's about more than just one player having a good year. They all have to operate in unison, and all have to be on the same page, or the solid play of a few will be wasted by the missed assignments of others.
Of course, as part of that unit, the cornerback himself knows he's not immune from responsibility for the success of the group or the lack thereof.
"I think 100% of it starts in practice and just us doing a better job of – safeties, corners, nickels, linebackers – communicating, all talking, when we're going through walkthroughs and we're seeing stuff in the film room," McCollum continued. "We have to be able to call these types of things out and execute in practice over and over again. If it's going to take an extra meeting, if it's going to take player-led meetings, if it's going to take extra time and us just talking to each other, then you know, we're going to have to do anything that it takes to get this problem fixed."
