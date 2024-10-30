Tom Brady to Return to Tampa Bay to Call Second Bucs Game for FOX
It may have only been for a short time, but Tom Brady made a big impact as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise during the 2021 season and led the Bucs to a franchise-high 13 wins in 2021. He only played there for three years, but Bucs fans aren't likely to forget the GOAT's contributions to Tampa Bay.
He made his return to Raymond James Stadium when he called Tampa Bay's Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game Tampa Bay won 33-16. And now, he's coming back to Tampa Bay for a second time this year.
Per FOX, Brady is set to come back to his former stomping grounds when he calls Tampa Bay's Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
READ MORE: Potential Buccaneers WR Trade Target Comes Off the Board
Both teams have meaning to Brady. Brady played in Tampa Bay for three years and won a Super Bowl with them, of course, and he grew up in San Mateo, California, where he rooted for the 49ers for much of his life. Brady had a homecoming in San Francisco when he played the 49ers as a member of the Buccaneers, but it didn't go very well, as the 49ers and Brock Purdy bested Tampa Bay 35-7.
The Bucs will hope a repeat of that doesn't happen again with Brady in attendance when the two teams square off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. The 49ers will likely have running back Christian McCaffrey back in the fold to play the Buccaneers, who will face San Francisco as their last game before their bye week in Week 11.
