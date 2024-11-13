ESPN Ranks Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver as Top 10 Free Agent for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the brunt of their free agent work done during the 2024 offseason, but that doesn't mean there aren't some more free agents to take care of this offseason. One of those free agents happens to be one of their best players.
Bucs wideout Chris Godwin is set to hit the market in 2025. And although his dislocated ankle injury will keep him out for the rest of the year, his All-Pro pace prior to that injury will have plenty of teams interested in the veteran wideout. ESPN acknowledges this, as they have Godwin ranked No. 10 on their list of top free agents heading into the offseason.
Here's what ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler had to say about Godwin:
"Assuming his recovery is on schedule, as expected, Godwin would increase his market value by actually testing it. Too many other teams need the production of a high-end receiver in his prime. But Godwin also gives off "Buc for life" vibes as a team cornerstone and leader who loves playing in Tampa Bay. Mike Evans' reasonable contract ($20.5 million per year) leaves room to extend Godwin as a bookend playmaker"
Godwin would probably like to come back to the Buccaneers after having his season cut short this year, but it's never a bad idea to test the market. Another aspect will be offensive coordinator Liam Coen — Coen has been able to maximize Godwin's usage in the slot and create a lot of production, so if he leaves for a head coaching job, either Godwin or Tampa Bay could look at the situation differently.
For now, though, Godwin will focus on healing his ankle and preparing for next year — or, if the Buccaneers somehow make the playoffs at 4-6, he could perhaps gear up for a late appearance.
READ MORE: Ravens LB Roquan Smith Won’t Be Fined for Season-Ending Hit on Bucs WR Chris Godwin
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where do Buccaneers Sit in NFC South Standings After 49ers Loss?
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Buccaneers 23-20 Loss To the San Francisco 49ers
• Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Gets Crucial Injury Update After 49ers Loss