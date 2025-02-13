Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth
Tom Brady helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second-ever Super Bowl victory back in 2020 before playing a few more seasons before deciding to hang up the cleats for good, retiring and heading off into the sunset.
Brady's playing days might have to an end just a couple seasons ago but the greatest of all time hasn't completely shut himself off from the game as he recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and completed his first season as a color analyst for FOX Sports after covering Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brady's first year with the microphone had its ups and downs, but overall it wasn't horrible and that is a good thing for Brady as he starts to reflect on this past season. One of the biggest remarks regarding Brady's broadcasting was that he couldn't get in and out of his transitions in enough time, but that will come eventually. Recently, Brady sat down with The Athletic to talk about a number of subjects and when prompted with what he wants to work on this offseason when it comes to working in the booth Brady was concise in his answer — "Everything."
"It's kind of like when I played quarterback. Everything," Brady said. "There is a complexity to football that I'd like to allow the viewer to see in a more simple way. There are a lot of moving parts out there and how I communicate to the viewers in a very concise way so they can learn something or be entertained by something or enjoy the experience a little more, is ultimately what my goal is."
Those who have paid attention to football for some time understand the levels that Brady is willing to go to in order to get the most out of himself as evidenced by his uber-crazy study habits that eventually led him to 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them in the process. To think that Brady isn't or won't take his career as a broadcaster seriously is a grave mistake.
I fully expect Brady to put words into action this postseason while he also handles his duties as a minority owner in an effort to come back next season and be on his A-game from the booth once the 2025 regular season gets kicked off.
