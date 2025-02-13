Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a habit of making key players a "Buc for life". The Bucs remain committed to Mike Evans after he was set to his free agency last offseason, and the team has continually re-signed Lavonte David to one-year contracts to ensure he wears red and pewter.
The Buccaneers are set to make a decision on whether or not to do the same with Chris Godwin, who has been with the team since 2017. Godwin has been a great wideout for the Bucs and was on track for his best season before dislocating his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens early in the year. The Bucs need to improve their defense, and with Godwin potentially commanding $22 million a year, it could be a tough decision.
But according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bucs know exactly where they stand. Laine reported in a recent ESPN article that the Buccaneers are willing to do whatever it takes to get Godwin back, similar to how they handled Mike Evans' situation last offseason.
"Let's just get this out of the way now. Sources told ESPN the Bucs absolutely want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen, with no concern about his recovery from a dislocated left ankle in Week 7."
Laine also mentioned that the Bucs haven't been shy about Godwin's injury history before, extending him on a three-year deal after the 2021 season where he tore his ACL. It's likely that Godwin wants to stay in Tampa Bay, too, given that he's been in Tampa Bay for eight years now.
Whether or not that will make him take a little less money remains to be seen, but the two sides appear to be set to work things out.
