Buccaneers land college football's leading sack artist in new mock draft
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four consecutive NFC South Division titles, they still aren't where they'd like to be.
Despite having a very talented roster, there's no question that the Buccaneers are lacking some high end talent at key positions. The Bucs have the resources to add talent both through free agency and the draft, but it takes more than an opportunity to improve a football team. Jason Licht and the Bucs front office need to make the most of those opportunities if they hope to compete for a Lombardi Trophy any time soon.
The 2025 NFL Draft will provide the Bucs with a great opportunity to add talent to key positions of need with minimal financial investment required. At least compared to free agency,
One of the team's biggest needs is at outside linebacker. It's no secret that the Bucs desperately need a bonafide edge rusher to bring some juice back to their pass rush. The Bucs' top two sack producers in 2024 were Calijah Kancey (7.5) and Vita Vea (7.0), both of whom are interior defensive linemen. Third and fourth on the list? Lavonte David, a linebacker, and Logan Hall, another interior defensive lineman.
Despite a lack of sacks this past season, Yaya Diaby proved to be an effective starter in his second NFL season, as he finished the year in the top ten in terms of total pressures with 65.
There's no question — adding an explosive edge rusher to play opposite Diaby would make a huge impact not just for him, but the entire Buccaneers' defense. And although many fans are clamoring for the Bucs to address this need via trade or free agency, the Bucs may just find themselves in a position to select one of the draft's most impressive talents at this position, without even having to move up from their current draft position.
In Ryan McCrystal's first mock draft of the season, he has one of the most promising edge rushers in this year's class, Mike Green of Marshall, falling right into the Buccaneers' laps at 19.
"Former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t met expectations, and it might be time to try again. Although the team produced pressure at a high rate, the Bucs lacked that one game-changer on the edge. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr, Marshall’s Mike Green, and Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer are a few potential targets."
Though slightly undersized, Mike Green is an athletic specimen with a relentless motor and a variety of different moves in his repertoire. Those attributes are a big reason why Green led the nation in sacks this past season with 17. Equally as impressive is Green's impact as a run defender. The 6'4", 250-pounder registered a 91.4 pass-rushing grade and a 90.2 run defense grade (PFF) this past season.
Although some may point to Green's schedule of opponents at Marshall as a point of concern, the young pass rusher caused plenty of problems for the eventual National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes when the two teams met early in the season. Green also looked tremendous at the Senior Bowl facing off against some of the nation's best offensive linemen, further cementing his status as a legitimate first-round talent.
Check out this Senior Bowl rep against Josh Conerly, one of the nation's top OTs this past season for Oregon.
Although Mike Green's physique doesn't necessarily fit the mold of what Todd Bowles' typically looks for in his edge rushers, should he be available at 19, the Bucs should seriously consider drafting Marshall's Mike Green — he could provide the Buccaneers with the explosive ability off the edge they've been desperately missing for the past several years.
