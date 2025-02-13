What do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do with Lavonte David?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of tough decisions to make. They'll have to figure out what to do with wide receiver Chris Godwin, for one, and additionally, they'll have to improve the defense. Improving the defense could mean some other decisions in letting players go, and there could be a big one for Bucs fans.
Bucs linebacker Lavonte David has been with the team for over a decade, and recently, he's been playing on one-year contracts as he mulls retirement. David will have to decide whether or not he wants to come back to Tampa Bay, but after that, the Bucs will have to decide whether or not they want him back, too.
Pro Football Focus listed one big roster decision for every team, and writer Bradley Locker chose linebacker for Tampa Bay's biggest position to address. He mentioned that David had a down year this year with missed tackles and lacking coverage skills, and that the Bucs could have to decide whether or not they want him back.
Here's a little of what Locker said about David:
"General manager Jason Licht has excelled by keeping his players, but he’s also a cutting-edge executive who can predict decline. Whether to keep David, let alone still make him the centerpiece of Tampa’s defense, is a tough, heartfelt call. There’s a real chance that the Buccaneers could have two new starters over the middle."
Being a "Buc for life" has been a priority for a number of players in Tampa Bay, and general manager Jason Licht has often been the one to make that happen. Should David not wish to retire, however, and play for another team, Licht could be faced with a very tough decision this offseason as Tampa Bay's championship window could be fading.
That being said, Licht has often talked about how important Lavonte David is as a player and that he looks for aspects of him in every player he drafts. If there's a way to make sure David never puts on another uniform, the two sides will probably make it happen.
