Ex-Bucs Super Bowl QB Confident Baker Mayfield Can Bring Another Championship to Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two Super Bowl titles in their franchise history — a feat plenty of NFL teams are still chasing. And while Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory came with the GOAT Tom Brady, their first QB to help the team get a ring, Brad Johnson, is a fan-favorite himself.
He was recently at Tampa Bay's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tampa in Week 10, so he's seen quarterback Baker Mayfield up close. And he believes that Mayfield can do what he and Brady did in bringing the Bucs another Lombardi trophy.
Johnson was on WDAE's radio show hosted (temporarily) by Rock Riley, and he spoke on Mayfield's success and his belief that he can bring the Buccaneers a Super Bowl title.
Here's what Johnson said about Mayfield, as reported by JoeBucsFan:
“[Mayfield] has got all the skill set. He was the first pick of the draft. He’s been through adversity. He’s had to live it; he’s had to bounce from a couple of different teams and now he’s found his home," Johnson told Riley. "You know what I mean? He produces and he gets the most out of the players around him."
Mayfield has certainly been playing good football this year, throwing 24 touchdowns so far this year. He has nine interceptions, but he hasn't thrown a pick in two games and he continues to thrive in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's offense.
If the Bucs want to make the playoffs and try to prove Johnson right, they'll have to go on a big run and win almost every game for the rest of the season. That run starts on Sunday when they face off against the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.
