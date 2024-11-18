Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Safety, Promote Veteran Cornerback to Active Roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy as of late with a focus on revamping their secondary. The first move came with the addition of former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, joining the team via a waiver claim. His signing came at the expense of second-year cornerback Keenan Isaac who was subsequently waived by the team.
Edwards has a four-year history with the club and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020. He was asked to step into a bigger role after Jordan Whitehead left in free agency but struggled in an ever-down role. Edwards was a ball hawk for the Bucs, bringing in seven picks in his four seasons with the club. Isaac has bounced between the active roster and practice squad since signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last year.
On Monday, the Bucs made several other moves to bolster the secondary, although these were in-house. First, the team activated the 21-day window for cornerback Jamel Dean to return from injured reserve. Dean has been sidelined with an injured hamstring since going down early in the Buccaneers Week 6 matchup against the Saints. Speaking with the media on Monday, Dean said he was ready to go. Dean also commented on his excitement about playing with Edwards again as the pair entered the league together in the 2019 draft.
Later in the evening, the Buccaneers announced they are promoting veteran cornerback Troy Hill to the active roster. Hill signed to the Bucs practice squad on October 30 and brings plenty of experience to the back end. Over his nine-year career, he's made 60 starts totaling 406 tackles 41 pass breakups, nine interceptions, five quarterback hits, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He has experience playing outside and in the slot and gives head coach Todd Bowles another chess piece to work with in the secondary.
With the promotion of Hill, the Bucs waived safety Kaevon Merriweather. The second-year defensive back joined the Bucs last season as an undrafted free agent, making the team out of training camp. He's played in nine of the team's 10 games this season, totaling three tackles. Merriweather was thrust into action last season, making two starts and combining for 21 total tackles and a pass breakup. He is likely to rejoin the team's practice squad should he clear waivers.
