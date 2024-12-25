Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Loss to Cowboys
It was another case of the Bucs beating the Bucs on Sunday Night Football as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys 26-24.
Once in control of their playoff destiny, the team now has to rely on losses by other teams to get in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbled the bag on this one, literally. Ball security issues, tackling and inconsistencies on both sides of the ball contributed to the Buccaneers' seventh loss of the season.
There's still a chance of making the playoffs and possibly winning the division, which starts with the Bucs winning their next two games. But which Bucs team will show up?
Will it be the team that throttled the Giants and put up 40 points on the league's best-ranked defense? Will it be the Bucs that let the Raiders hang around too long and went into overtime with the Panthers? Or will it be the team that lost Sunday? For the sake of the season, the Buccaneers better hope it is one of the first two teams, because they can't afford to drop another one.
Same Old Issues On Defense
Stop me if you heard this before. The Bucs are having issues with tackling, the middle of the field and communication. All three of the Buccaneers' defensive woes that have been present most of the season decided to show up on Sunday in the Bucs 26-24 loss to the Cowboys. Now, the Bucs are down several starters and lost another on Sunday, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, but they have dealt with injuries all season, and it's no excuse for Sunday's loss.
The Bucs missed several tackles taking bad angles leading to extra YAC plays for Dallas. Tampa Bay gave up 149 yards, to be exact, including 44 yards on one play from CeeDee Lamb. The coverage over the middle of the field struggled, with Lavonte David looking his age and Cooper Rush throwing 13 of 15 passes for completions for 179 yards and a touchdown. Finally, the communication breakdowns led to explosive plays for Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and Brandin Cooks.
Ball Security A Big Issue
The Bucs have fumbled the ball in every game since the bye week. They've had 12 total fumbles over the last five games and lost four of them. The ratio could be worse, but it's safe to say the Bucs have a ball security issue right now. Turnovers usually kill teams, but outside of Sunday night's loss, the Bucs have been able to overcome them. However, the Bucs can't get reliant on getting bailed out every time and if they don't clean it up it could cost them a trip to the playoffs.
It's not just the fumbles though. It's also the interceptions. Besides throwing six interceptions, Baker Mayfield has also fumbled six times in the last five games. Ball security starts and ends with Mayfield, and while one of the snaps was a little errant and isn't totally on Mayfield, the interceptions were. If the Buccaneers are going to run the table they're going to need better ball security from the guy who touches it on every play.
Coen's Offense Still Flowing
Despite all the turnovers, offensive Coordinator Liam Coen's offense still put up 24 points on Sunday. The run game eclipsed 100 yards and Baker Mayfield threw for 303 yards with two touchdowns. Had the Bucs got off to a faster start, perhaps things would've been different.
Right before the half, Coen called a beautiful two-minute hurry-up offense that the players executed perfectly. Mayfield led the Bucs down the field on a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a money throw to Jalen McMillan after the Bucs had converted a third down play. Coen got the Bucs going again late in the game when they needed a score most. A nine-play, 87-yard drive ending in a Ryan Miller touchdown brought the game within two points.
Coen's offense is in its groove despite the turnovers and drive-killing penalties. If the Bucs clean those up, they can hang points on anyone.
