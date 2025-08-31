Former Buccaneer Shilo Sanders receives more bad news from NFL
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders is in the headlines again, but not for the reasons he hoped.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL fined Sanders $4,669 for throwing a punch in the Bucs’ preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
He was ejected from the game on the spot and released by Tampa Bay shortly after, leaving his future in the league up in the air.
The incident and fallout
The preseason clash against Buffalo was supposed to be Sanders’ last chance to show Tampa Bay he could carve out a spot on the roster. Instead, things went sideways in the second half. Sanders got into a heated scuffle with Bills tight end Zach Davidson, which escalated quickly. Cameras caught Sanders throwing a punch, and the refs wasted no time sending him to the locker room.
That single moment proved costly. The NFL announced the fine for the altercation, and Tampa Bay decided to part ways with the 25-year-old safety soon after. For an undrafted rookie trying to earn his way into the league, it was the worst possible scenario. To this point, no other NFL team has signed him, though the door is never fully closed in this league — Sanders would only have to pay the fine if he found his way back to the NFL at any point.
Shilo’s next steps and family spotlight
Even after the setback, Sanders isn’t ready to hang up his cleats. In a YouTube video he released on Thursday, he thanked the Buccaneers for giving him the opportunity to chase his dream and made it clear he still believes football is in his future.
“I’m not giving up,” he shared, while also noting he has other passions like acting, modeling and music to fall back on if needed.
Sanders' representation, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, said last week they're "hoping he gets claimed on waivers."
"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things," Sanders said. "Whether it's finding another team, whether it's getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is. My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I'll be forever grateful for that."
The Sanders name still carries weight, and Shilo isn’t the only one making headlines. His brother Shedeur Sanders is entering the NFL as a young quarterback with the Cleveland Browns, while their father, NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has been a constant voice of support for both of his sons.
For Shilo, the hope is that another team takes a chance and gives him the opportunity to prove himself without the shadow of a preseason mistake. Regardless of what career path Sanders chooses, he will still owe the NFL a debt.
