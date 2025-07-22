Former Bucs defensive end joins Buccaneers National Coaching Academy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially announced the five fellows selected from the 2025 Buccaneers National Coaching Academy.
This group will work alongside the team's coaching staff as they prepare for the 2025 regular season.
One former Buccaneers defensive lineman is headlining the group.
Robert Ayers Jr. will rejoin the team in a new capacity, working alongside the coaching staff throughout training camp and the preseason as part of the team’s ongoing effort to invest in the next generation of football minds.
Ayers is joined by Michael Gerst, Nadine Nurasyid, Payton Pardee and Henry Schlegel as the fellows chosen to work with the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason. The five were selected from a competitive pool of participants who attended a weeklong immersive academy in May that included team meetings, on-field sessions and masterclasses featuring Super Bowl-champion coaches Jon Gruden, Bruce Arians and Tony Dungy, as well as Hall of Famer Ronde Barber, head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht.
“I was very impressed with the level of professionalism and attention to detail from our most recent class of coaches who participated in this year’s Buccaneers National Coaching Academy,” Bowles said in a release. “This opportunity for these five fellows to work alongside our players and coaches throughout training camp and the preseason will be a very valuable experience as they continue their coaching journeys. I look forward to working alongside them as we prepare for the 2025 season.”
Following a 10-year NFL career, Ayers began coaching in 2020 at Knoxville Catholic High School before taking on a defensive coordinator role and eventually returning to the University of Tennessee, where he now serves as Assistant Defensive Line Coach. Tampa Bay drafted Ayers in 2009, and while he spent the early part of his career in Denver and New York, his stint with the Buccaneers from 2016 to 2017 made a lasting impact. Ayers posted 41 solo tackles, 19 assists and 8.5 sacks in 24 games played for the Bucs.
With this new opportunity, Ayers is poised to bring fresh energy and insight to a staff preparing for another competitive season in the NFC South.
