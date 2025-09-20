How experts are picking Buccaneers-Jets in Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to stay perfect when they host the New York Jets in Week 3 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 pm on Sunday.
Tampa Bay is 2-0 to start the season, while New York sits at 0-2 after dropping its first two contests. The Jets have historically owned this matchup, with a 10-3 all-time series lead, but the Buccaneers have taken the last two, including a 28-24 win in 2021.
The Jets will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields while Tampa Bay continues to manage a troubling run of injuries along its offensive line. Oddsmakers still have the Buccaneers as seven-point favorites at home, and most national analysts agree with that line.
NFL.com: 5-0 Bucs over Jets
"Todd Bowles, Jets head coach from 2015 through '18, isn't just facing his former team on Sunday — he's also playing host to a former pupil. Back in Aaron Glenn's playing days, Bowles served as his position coach on the Jets and Cowboys. It's a nice sideline subplot that gives this interconference tilt a dash of familiarity. Meanwhile, these Buccaneers are seeking something completely foreign to them: a 3-0 start. In each of the past four seasons, Tampa Bay has won its first two games … before suffering a loss. Now, Jets QB Justin Fields (concussion) has already been ruled out of this game, which stacks the odds in the Bucs' favor. Tyrod Taylor is a veteran presence, but Bowles’ defense is well-positioned to attack."
CBS Sports: Bucs beat Jets
"The 0-2 Jets face the undefeated Bucs in their home opener. The Jets defense has been a major issue so far and quarterback Justin Fields is in the concussion protocol. Tyrod Taylor could start. It doesn't matter. The Bucs will win this game with Baker Mayfield and the running game getting the best of the Jets defense."
ESPN: 11-0 Bucs over Jets
After being split on Tampa Bay last week, every analyst is behind the Buccaneers this time. The Bucs are 7-point favorites at Raymond James Stadium and most expect them to cover.
USA Today: 3-3 Split
USA Today’s experts were divided. Some leaned on Tyrod Taylor’s experience keeping the Jets competitive, while others sided with Tampa Bay’s defensive front disrupting New York’s line. The seven-point spread led to a 3-3 split.
Bleacher Report: 5-2 Bucs over Jets (against the spread)
Seven analysts picked against the spread and five still backed the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s defense, plus Baker Mayfield’s efficient start, tipped the majority in their favor despite injuries along the offensive line.
NBC Sports: 2-0 Bucs over Jets
Pro Football Talk had a rare alignment, with Chris Simms and Mike Florio both picking Tampa Bay to win. Florio picked the Bucs to win 24-13 while Simms picked the Bucs to win 28-20.
Sporting News: Bucs over Jets
"The Buccaneers are on a short week, but Baker Mayfield will test Aaron Glenn's defense. Justin Fields (concussion) is out, so the challenge will getting enough run support for Tyrod Taylor. The last three meetings between these teams have been decided by a combined total of 10 points."
Sports Illustrated: 7-0 Bucs over Jets
"Our National team heavily favoring the Bucs in Week 3."
