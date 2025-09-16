Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some very bad injury news on Tuesday when it was revealed that defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral muscle and will be out for the season. The team was waiting on one more piece of news on tackle Luke Goedeke, and as it turns out, it's a little bittersweet.
Goedeke did not practice for the first two days of Week 2 due to a foot injury, but he practiced on the third day and then played in the game. He left the game after re-aggravating his foot, though, and he was seen on crutches in the locker room after the team defeated the Houston Texans 20-19. As it turns out, Goedeke avoided major injury to his foot, meaning he'll be back for the Bucs — but it's looking like he could end up missing some time in the immediate future, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Luke Goedeke's absence will hurt the Buccaneers
Any length of absence from Goedeke would not be good for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is already missing its left tackle in Tristan Wirfs, who is recovering from an offseason knee injury. Wirfs is expected to come back in Week 5, so the longer Goedeke is out, the worse it will get for Tampa Bay. The Bucs have already massively reshuffled their offensive line, and now, they might have to make some more tough decisions.
With Graham Barton playing left tackle from center, there is one vacancy in the offensive line left by Goedeke's absence. During the Texans game, that role was filled with Charlie Heck, but the team reshuffled the line in the first place before its Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, seemingly in an effort to avoid him playing. As a result, the Buccaneers could also go with UDFA tackle Ben Chukwuma, who they're really high on.
Either way, Tampa Bay's next few games will be a struggle with Goedeke out of the lineup. The Bucs will be fortunate to know he's coming back, but the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles both boast tough defensive lines that might cause the Bucs to start dropping games in the upcoming stretch.
