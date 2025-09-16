Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just put away the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football with a heroic game-winning drive from the likes of Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, but there was some news about a former Buccaneer that caught the attention of some before the matchup's start.
Former Buccaneers and veteran running back Chase Edmonds has found a new home after not playing a single down in Tampa Bay last season, signing with the Washington Commanders to their practice squad.
Edmonds looks to help Commanders running back room
The Commanders' move to sign Edmonds to their practice squad should come as no surprise, given their struggles in the running game to begin the season, along with Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles tear.
READ MORE: Buccaneers lose key starting defender to injury vs. Texans
Edmonds might not see time right away in Washington. Still, he adds a veteran presence to a room that is mostly young with seventh-round pick Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.
The running back situation in Washington has as much to do with them as it does with the unfortunate news of Ekeler's injury. The Commanders traded former starter Brian Robinson Jr. as they felt comfortable with the players they had in the room, but that move isn't looking as good as it initially did following the Ekeler news.
Edmonds only played one season in Tampa Bay in 2023 before suffering an injury in 2024 that prohibited him from seeing the field as he sat on the team's practice squad. Edmonds will now finally have an opportunity to see some playing time, albeit probably not in any significant role.
Edmonds has never been a "bell cow" or lead back outside of his 2021 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, but is a servicable backup who can utilize his speed in the run game and the passing game.
READ MORE: $90 million Buccaneers starter leaves Texans game with injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could Buccaneers' Mike Evans retire after the 2025 season?
• Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline
• Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
• Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often