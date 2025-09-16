This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence
Every NFL team talks about the "next man up" mentality it requires to be great, but no NFL team ever wants to be in that situation. Unfortunately, the Bucs have been in that situation quite a bit this year, and their latest Week 2 game saw them take a big blow to their defensive line depth.
Budding star Calijah Kancey left Monday's game with a pectoral injury, and unfortunately, his diagnosis ended up being grim — he tore his pectoral muscle and the ensuing surgery will have him out for the season.
Without Kancey, everyone will have to step up in his place, of course, but there's one player who the Bucs may have to rely on to take a big jump — defensive tackle Elijah Roberts.
Elijah Roberts will be crucial for Buccaneers with Kancey out
The Buccaneers drafted Elijah Roberts in the fifth round of the 2025 draft out of Southern Methodist University. Roberts played as an edge rusher in college, and he netted 17.5 sacks in his last 27 games. The Bucs had different plans for him, though, and they kicked him inside to be a defensive tackle after drafting him. The move makes sense — as it stands, Roberts is playing at 295 pounds.
Roberts was drafted to play a three-tech role similar to the one that Logan Hall, and formerly William Gholston, played in Tampa Bay. Kancey also played there, but even though Roberts is much bigger, he'll likely get a lot more playing time in Kancey's absence as opposed to being a rotational player like he has been. It's a lot to ask of a rookie like him, especially a fifth-rounder, so is he up to the task?
It certainly looks like it. Roberts netted half a sack with Lavonte David against the Texans in Week 2, and Pro Football Focus has also been pretty impressed with him so far in the limited playing time he's gotten. Per PFF, Roberts had a 78.4 overall grade against the Texans, the highest-graded Buccaneers defender on the day.
Now, Roberts' role will only increase with Kancey out. And while he doesn't have to be as good many hoped Kancey would be this year, he will likely be one of Tampa Bay's most important defensive players going forward.
READ MORE: $90 million Buccaneers starter leaves Texans game with injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could Buccaneers' Mike Evans retire after the 2025 season?
• Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline
• Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
• Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often