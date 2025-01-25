Jacksonville Jaguars troll Tampa Bay Buccaneers over shady Liam Coen move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still reeling after offensive coordinator Liam Coen departed to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coen was originally set to return to the Buccaneers but never signed his new contract and left the franchise mostly in the dark in an under-the-radar move to Jacksonville. It's a path that some might consider a little shady.
Coen has drawn criticism for the way he handled the process from fans and personalities across the NFL. The Jaguars are embracing the hate, seemingly trolling the Buccaneers with a post to social media on Friday by offering up the 'rizz face.'
One thing is for sure, Jacksonville isn't doing itself any favors with the Bucs.
Coen's late flip came after the Jaguars fired General Manager Trent Baalke. Since beginning his coaching career in 2010, he hasn't spent more than two years at any of his stops in college or the NFL. Coen will be taking over a franchise that has only reached the postseason twice since 2008, having six different head coaches during that time period. He will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence at his disposal, who went 2-8 as a starter in 2024 and threw a career-low 11 touchdown passes while missing time due to injury.
Tampa Bay will be forced to search for its fourth different offensive coordinator in four years. The position should draw plenty of attention from coaches around the league and at the college level. Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has undergone a resurgence since joining the Buccaneers and has a talented cast of skill players such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton, Bucky Irving, and Rachaad White at his disposal. The offensive line is also a strength, headlined by All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
The next few weeks will be absolutely critical for the present and future of the Buccaneers.
