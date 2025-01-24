Insane Baker Mayfield stat makes Buccaneers QB career success even more impressive
For the second straight season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has left the organization in favor of a head coaching gig.
This time around, there was a bit of drama, though, as Liam Coen was reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers to become one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators of all time and had taken himself out of the head coaching search.
Within 24 hours, Coen had re-upped his talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars and agreed to a deal to become their next head coach.
Regardless, it's impressive that the Buccaneers have nailed two straight offensive coordinator hires, though it's a bummer that Tampa Bay lost him to another franchise. The player most impacted is quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Evidently, if Mayfield has proven just one thing during his time in Tampa over the last two years, it's that he's a star quarterback in the NFL, and his circumstances prior to joining the Buccaneers were wildly unfortunate.
One key statistic shows just how impressive Mayfield's career has been, given it's been an uphill climb since he entered the league. @MuseBaker on X revealed that Mayfield will have played with eight different offensive coordinators in eight years of NFL service after Coen's departure.
"With Liam Coen officially leaving Tampa, Baker Mayfield will now be playing for his 8th different offensive coordinator," @MuseBaker revealed.
Despite all of this, Mayfield has revived his career in Tampa. Some of the offensive coordinator moves were because of incompetency at their job, while the last two are a product of the signal-caller being remarkable and good enough for said coordinator to take a better job as a head coach.
