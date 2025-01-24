5 Candidates Buccaneers Could Pursue To Replace Former OC Liam Coen
The NFL is often joked to stand for "Not For Long" — and while that phrase usually refers to how often players play in the league on average, it applied to the amount of time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their star offensive coordinator in Liam Coen the past three days.
Coen initially signed a contract that would have reportedly made him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history on Wednesday, withdrawing from consideration for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job before taking an in-person interview. He never spoke to the Bucs after that, though, instead secretly heading to Jacksonville on Friday to take an interview and eventually accept the position as the team's head coach. Naturally, the Bucs were left reeling, and now, they need a new offensive coordinator.
They'll go through an extensive search and interview a number of candidates, both in-house and outside of the organization. Here are five of those candidates they could pursue, and the pros and cons that would factor into that decision in Tampa Bay.
Mike LaFleur, Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
Pros: Unlike Liam Coen, Mike LaFleur — the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — has called plays, doing so in 2021 and 2022 for the New York Jets. Hailing from the Kyle Shanahan tree, LaFleur's offense could be a blend of two philosophies after learning under Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Sean McVay as the Rams' offensive coordinator who hasn't called plays since then. That's intriguing, and coming from McVay, his offense may not be radically different.
Cons: In the one year he did call plays, his offenses were quite frankly awful. He had quarterback Zach Wilson, but the Jets went 4-13 and 7-10 in his two years as playcaller. The Jets were 28th in points per game in 2021 and 29th in 2022 and they were 26th in yards per game in 2021 and 25th in yards per game. He's learned a bit since then and could come back with new knowledge after studying McVay, but that's not a great start.
Chip Kelly, Offensive Coordinator, Ohio State Buckeyes
Pros: Kelly is a seasoned NFL veteran with multiple head coaching stops and lots of coordinator experience. His latest stop was with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he won a national championship this year — the Buckeyes put up 492.4 yards per game and were tied for the 12th-best scoring offense in the nation, putting up 35.7 points per game. Per the MGo Blog, Kelly's Ohio State offense is more similar to how Ryan Day has been running it than his old days at Oregon playing in the hurry up — they stick to 11-personnel, much like Coen intended to when he arrived in Tampa Bay.
Cons: Kelly's personal philosophy of lighting-fast hurry-up is outdated in today's league, and his head coaching stops with the Eagles and 49ers largely didn't go well. Additionally, his Ohio State offense played shotgun in more of a college-style spread look and they tend to lean zone blocking over gap blocking — the Bucs had much more success with gap scheme this year, and Kelly would need to be able to adjust accordingly.
Jake Peetz, Pass Game Coordinator, Seattle Seahawks
Pros: Peetz is another McVay disciple, which could keep some continuity in Tampa Bay. He most recently served as the passing game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, where he led them to eighth in the league in passing yards per game at 236.5 alongside offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He also had a top-10 passing offense with the Rams in 2023, coming in at 10th at 239.0 passing yards per game alongside Sean McVay. Peetz worked with Buffalo Bills playcaller and young offensive mind Joe Brady, who could get a head coaching job this week, so he has some pedigree there.
Cons: Peetz has only called plays a single time, and it was at LSU in 2021 under coach Ed Orgeron. LSU's offense was quite bad — they averaged 337.5 yards per game that year, coming in at 12 of 14 in the SEC, and they also finished 12th in points per game at just 26.5. Peetz hasn't called plays since, and not at the NFL level, either, so there is some serious cause for concern there.
Nick Caley, Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
Pros: Caley's story started in New England, where he joined Bill Belichick's staff in 2015 and coached tight ends like former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkoswki. He won two Super Bowls with New England and, of course former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, and he went to the Rams in 2023 to be their tight ends coach. Caley became the Rams' passing game coordinator in 2024, and the Rams were No. 10 in passing yards per game at 227.5. Caley has come highly regarded by Sean McVay and others around the league— he interviewed for the Patriots OC job last year and the New York Jets under HC Aaron Glenn are reportedly interested in his services as well. Caley could bring McVay's system back to Tampa Bay and add some Patriots flare with the tempos to his scheme.
Cons: Caley has never called plays at the NFL level, and additionally, his promotion to passing game coordinator in 2024 was the first time he's coached anything except for tight ends in the NFL (and a brief year taking on fullbacks for the Patriots in 2020 and 2021). The Bucs hit a home run with Liam Coen as a first-time coordinator in 2024 — they may not be so lucky with someone like Caley in 2025.
Josh Grizzard, Pass Game Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pros: You don't have too look to far to find Josh Grizzard — he's in the building. Grizzard was Tampa Bay's passing coordinator under Liam Coen in 2024 after previously coaching with the Miami Dolphins in previous roles since 2017. Tampa Bay's passing game was excellent in 2024, averaging 246.7 per game under Coen and Grizzard, good for 4th in the NFL, and the passing game's completion percentage of 71.82% was the best in the NFL. Grizzard worked directly under Coen, so any attempt to replicate his offense as close as possible could be what Grizzard offers, and that could also include some Mike McDaniel flair from Miami.
Cons: Very similar to Caley, Grizzard has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, or at any level, so the Bucs would once again be taking a risk on a first-time playcaller. He's arguably a bigger risk, since he's been in the NFL coaching for two less years than Caley has. Additionally, Coen may want to bring Grizzard with him to Jacksonville, which could be contentious, and that goes for other potential candidates in-house like quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis.
