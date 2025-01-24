Bucs Gameday

Could the Buccaneers Land Rams Star Cooper Kupp?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a landing spot for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) gains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a new wide receiver with Chris Godwin hitting the open market this spring.

The Bucs have Jalen McMillan entering his second season able to fill in the gap, but the team could still benefit from a big target opposite Mike Evans. Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton lists the Bucs as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Here's a little of what Moton said about the fit:

Despite being held out of five games this season with an injury, Kupp still managed to have a successful season. He recorded 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns for the Rams. The 2025 season would mark four years since his historic season with the Rams back in 2021, which ended in a Los Angeles Super Bowl.

Kupp wouldn't need to be that version of himself, but his present-day configuration could be enough to add some value to the Bucs offense in the upcoming season.

