Jason Licht hints that Buccaneers' defender could switch positions
The 2025 NFL Owner's Meeting took place in Palm Beach over the last few days as the offseason continues to chug along. The draft is drawing closer and closer as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to push the right buttons to put the team in position to compete for a fifth-consecutive NFC South championship.
It sounds like the Buccaneers are also evaluating the players who are currently on the roster with the franchise even exploring a possible position change on defense. General manager Jason Licht confirmed that Tampa Bay is weighing the possibility of moving second-year defender Tykee Smith from nickle cornerback to safety.
It's a topic that head coach Todd Bowles previously spoke on at the combine.
"Definitely something Todd's talked about and you don't want to load up a rookie with too much," Licht said on Monday. "And I think Tykee, having a year under his belt can handle a lot more and it just kind of depends on how the structure of the roster continues after the draft but it's a possibility."
The Buccaneers selected Smith in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he ended up playing a big role in the secondary. Smith appeared in 13 games, making six starts, and totaled 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
Smith flashed potential as a ball-hawk and while he's comfortable at corner, he's got a lot of experience at safety as well dating back to his college days.
"Yeah, it's definitely something we talked about, and going into the spring is something we're going to look at as well," Bowles said in February. "Tykee wants to play safety, so we're definitely going to be looking at it. So it's an option for us."
The Buccaneers appear to be keeping all options on the table with the draft just over three weeks away.
