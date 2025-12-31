The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are spiraling and are on the brink of playoff elimination. Not even a win against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday can save them, as they now need to hope for a Saints win over the Falcons in order to punch their ticket to the playoffs and capture a fifth straight NFC South title.

However, even if everything breaks for the Bucs, a wildcard matchup against one of the NFC West juggernauts awaits them in what is likely a one-and-done trip to the playoffs for Tampa Bay.

What is perhaps the most frustrating part about the Bucs' current losing streak is that it's something obvious — instead, it’s a ton of little things going wrong throughout the course of the game that set them up for failure.

Executing the minor details has become the Bucs' kryptonite since the bye, and one the quarterback Baker Mayfield says is something they haven't done right since the beginning of the season.

Baker Mayfield points to 'little things' in Buccaneers slide

"I think it's the same thing I've said the last couple months,” Mayfield said. “We did all the little things right in those close ball games early on. When we had that middle of the season stretch against some really, really good opponents, we did not do those same things and that cost us. We didn't execute, and it wasn't that we were outmanned, outgunned, it was pure execution [and] doing the same things we had done right hundreds of times and doing it in the game that we didn't execute.

"It wasn't about the injuries. Is that a factor in it? Yes, but we were all on the same page no matter who was in there. It's about execution, doing the little things right and going against a division opponent again, it's the same thing."

The Bucs have solved the easy problem in figuring out what's been going wrong. However, finding a solution has been more difficult.

Despite that, Mayfield notes, they have been here before and have executed at a high level. Now they need to do it again on Sunday and put the past behind them.

"I don't know if I can really put my finger on it," Mayfield said. "Like I said weeks ago, it's not just one certain issue, it's not just one little thing. Whether it's focus, or guys being in there and realizing, 'Okay, I've done this before, this is how I need to do it again and execute it even better.' Yeah, I don't know."

We’ll see how bad the Buccaneers want it on Saturday when they take on the Panthers for a shot at winning the NFC South with the nation watching.

