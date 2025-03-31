Could the Buccaneers get a steal in the second round of the NFL Draft?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' needs in this NFL Draft are not secret. The team is bringing back the entire offense for next year, and with that in mind, the needs all turn to defense — and it particularly needs a solid inside linebacker and cornerback.
ESPN went over a favorite team fit for all 32 NFL teams as the NFL Draft looms closer, and writer Matt Bowen identified one for Tampa Bay in East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Revel Jr. suffered a torn ACL last year, but he could be picked up a little later for the Bucs, as Bowen has him potentially falling to Tampa Bay's No. 53 pick in the draft.
Here's what Bowen had to say about the fit with Tampa Bay:
"With his physical play style, Revel is a strong fit for the Bucs' zone-heavy scheme under coach Todd Bowles. In 2024, Tampa played zone coverage on 71.7% of opponent dropbacks, the most in the NFL. Revel could use his great backfield vision to identify route concepts and break on the ball. Plus, he has the traits to disrupt and challenge wide receivers when the Bucs switch to more man coverage on third down. Revel missed time with a torn ACL in 2024, but he had two interceptions in three games."
Tampa Bay could use both man and zone corners, and Revel would be a good option. He had 55 total tackles and an interception the last time he played a full healthy season, but he had two picks in 2024 in the three games he played before he tore his ACL. That kind of production is something the Bucs have been missing, so Revel could slot right in to try and produce for the Buccaneers.
If Tampa Bay could get him at No. 53, it could fill another need at No. 19 — and that could be quite a steal. Revel's ACL injury could see him fall, but if he can produce like he did at the beginning of 2024, he could end up as a hidden gem for whoever picks him.
