Legendary Hall of Famer sees greatness in Buccaneers All-Pro
Ronde Barber has been busy reviewing some Bucs tape from the 2024 season for his 'Film Session' series for the Buccaneers' website and social media channels. Last week, Barber broke down the performance of Baker Mayfield. This week, the focus was on the most important person keeping Mayfield out of harm's way, and that's the Bucs' All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
First, Barber showed an example of Wirfs matching up against Aiden Hutchinson early in the season to highlight his exceptional abilities as a pass blocker.
READ MORE: NFL analyst says Buccaneers can’t win Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield
"The guy is a virtual stonewall when it comes to pass blocking" said Barber. "But it's not just because he's big. The one thing that I love, that I've always loved about Tristan Wirfs, even when he was playing right tackle, but especially now that he's playing left tackle, are his feet."
Naturally, Barber shifted to Wirfs impact in the run game as well.
"Not only is he great at pass blocking, which we know, I don't think he gave up a sack this year, he is great in the open field."
To illustrate his point, Barber used a red zone clip vs. Philadelphia where Wirfs effortlessly kicks outside of his own tight end on a run play to seal a cornerback, leading to an easy TD run for Bucky Irving. Barber summed it up:
"I just love the way he moves in space. This guy is 340 pounds (I think) and he looks like he's just floating."
The final clip that Barber used in his breakdown of Wirfs is one that shows the big LT pulling to the complete opposite side of the field in order to clear the way for Sean Tucker in the open field vs. the Raiders. The key aspect discussed by Barber on the play was how valuable it is to have a player as imposing as Wirfs be able to get so far downfield.
As proven in the clip, defensive backs are often scared to stick their nose in there when they see a player like Wirfs charging at them full speed in the open field. It's not normal for a human being the size of Tristan Wirfs to possess the foot speed and agility required to get downfield ahead of a running back, but that's exactly the sort of quality that makes Wirfs such a unique weapon.
You can see Ronde Barber's entire film session on Tristan Wirfs below.
READ MORE: Lavonte David praises Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: 'he's a true leader'
READ MORE: Mike Evans refused bigger deal from another team to continue legacy with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency
• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency