Bucs OC Makes Bold Claim Regarding Tampa Bay's Defense
The NFL season is here as the game has already kicked off and been completed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the gridiron on Sunday as they host the Washington Commanders on their home field.
With the new season, the Buccaneers have plenty of continuity, though the team's offensive coordinator from a season ago, Dave Canales, is the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Liam Coen is taking over that job, and it's a big opportunity for Tampa Bay.
Coen understands the team didn't score on any opening drives a season ago, and he plans to get creative to build momentum early.
"Yeah, we'll try to be creative within the first 15 or 20 calls," Coen explained. "Those are specific plays that we kind of talk about as a staff to kind of group together and get the defense on their heels a little bit and throw different looks at them to just give yourself an advantage and be able to see what they're presenting, as well, with some of those plays."
Getting off to a hot start could do plenty for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is in his second season with the club. Coen is putting an emphasis on early starts, and Mayfield's ability to set the tone will help him do such.
"It is very important for us to start fast," Coen continued. "We've got a top-five defense in the NFL, so if we can start fast and get ahead and play from ahead, typically good things happen. In the style of play that we want to play with, that helps when you can jump out and play fast and get ahead early."
Claiming a top-five defense is certainly bold, but Coen believes in the unit and having supreme confidence in the squad will certainly give him confidence in his decision-making and play-calling. Should the Buccaneers' defense play like a top-five defense in the league, the ceiling on the season would be incredibly high for Tampa Bay.
