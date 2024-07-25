Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Will be a Force to be Reckoned With in 2024
There’s been a lot of chatter about how much better the Bucs’ offense looks right now compared to this point of the offseason a year ago.
Not only will it be Baker Mayfield’s second season in Tampa, with familiarity, continuity, and the security of a big-money contract all on his side, but the offensive weapons around him have improved as well. Trey Palmer is entering his second season after a solid rookie year. Promising rookie receiver Jalen McMillan has been showing out, and future Hall-of-Famer, Mike Evans, looks as good as he ever has.
With investments made into the offensive line and running back room, the expectation is that the Buccaneers will be much more effective when it comes to running the football under Liam Coen than what they’ve shown in recent seasons.
Another key to the success of this year’s offense will be the play of Chris Godwin. After suffering a devastating knee injury towards the end of the 2021 season, Godwin worked hard to get back on the field as soon as he could. But the reality is, he’s spent the bulk of the past two seasons working his way back to full strength. In 2023, Godwin’s first season playing with Mayfield, he managed to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving with almost 90 catches. Still, with just two touchdowns on the season, Godwin would be the first to tell you that he wasn’t as explosive or dynamic as he was pre-injury. But that's exactly what he did when he spoke to the media on Thursday following the team’s second practice of training camp.
“I’m feeling pretty good, man. I think any time you’re coming off the injury that I did, it takes a few years to kind of get back," Godwin said. "Two years ago (first year off the injury) I was doing pretty good but I could tell that something was missing. Then last year was a little bit better. So this year I’m looking to, you know, step back up again.”
To complicate Godwin’s recovery further was the fact that last season he was moved to the outside in Dave Canales’ offense, shifting him away from the slot position where he achieved unprecedented success under Bruce Arians.
Coming into this season with OC Liam Coen planning to utilize him in the slot much more frequently, we could see a version of Chris Godwin that is much more reminiscent of the player we saw excel in Arians’ scheme compared to the ‘post-injury’ version we watched under Canales last season.
Godwin spoke about how he feels about kicking back inside within Liam Coen’s offense.
“Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of success there in the previous four years, before last year. So I think it feels good to be back in there. It gives me a lot of versatility but I think situationally and formationally I’ll end up outside sometimes like back to what I was doing before.”
Godwin’s head coach, Todd Bowles, also spoke after practice. In doing so, he emphasized just how important Chris Godwin will be to the success of the Buccaneers’ offense under their new offensive coordinator.
“This offense will be multiple. Primarily when [Godwin] succeeds in the slot. He’s a hell of a blocker, he’s great in 1-on-1 coverage, underneath, and down the field. He gives us a lot of options. And you know with the third receiver, with Trey coming on last year and McMillan coming in this year, you’ve really got to play us honest. But Chris is kind of the key to that.”
Lots of people say the right things. Especially this time of year. But anyone who has followed Chris Godwin’s career thus far knows he is about the work behind the scenes, not the voice in front of a microphone. That said, listening to him speak today, it’s glaringly obvious just how much more confident and comfortable he feels. Not just with his own body, but with the opportunity he’ll have playing within Liam Coen’s offense in 2024.
