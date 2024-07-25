The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Passing Attack Has the Potential to be Lethal in 2024
After a season that saw the Buccaneers finish last in the league in rushing, Tampa Bay’s running game has understandably been a hot discussion topic throughout the offseason.
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht used a considerable amount of draft capital to address this back in April by selecting a stud center, Graham Barton (26th overall) and a talented running back, Bucky Irving (125th). Licht also brought in two veteran guard options via free agency in Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta who are expected to compete for the starting left guard position.
The team also brought in new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, to inject some life into the team’s run game, among other things.
These changes don’t guarantee an improved rushing attack. So you can expect to hear plenty more discussion about the team’s running game as the offseason churns along, but another aspect that is closely tied to these new additions — that isn’t being talked about enough — is the team’s passing attack.
Which just so happens to be one I expect to be much improved in 2024.
New investments in the offensive line? Check. More depth at the running back and receiver positions? Check. New, creative, and aggressive offensive coordinator? Check. Continuity? Checkmate.
People forget that last season the Buccaneers’ offense was, in many ways, learning on the fly. They replaced the greatest quarterback of all-time with a reclamation project who’d been cast aside by numerous other franchises. They had a first-time offensive coordinator who had never called plays. They had major instability along the offensive line.
Everything was working against the Buccaneers in 2023, and still they managed to put together a respectable passing offense. Baker Mayfield had an efficient season, where he passed for 28 TD’s and just 10 interceptions. Although the offense wasn’t necessarily a force to be reckoned with, they did manage to score enough points to win the games they needed to. At least until that season ending loss in Detroit.
In terms of air yards specifically, the Bucs ranked 17th in the league in 2024, averaging 224 passing yards per game. They only put up 20.5 points per game, which actually isn’t that horrendous when you consider the lack of run game they had at their disposal. Not having the ability to generate yardage on the ground limits your options as an offense, so say the least.
But as the season went on, and Baker Mayfield began to develop chemistry with his receivers, the Buccaneers' passing attack started to show signs of life. Early in the year, Mayfield was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in terms of deep ball accuracy. He wasn’t hitting his receivers downfield, and the team wasn’t scoring enough points because of it.
But once he settled into a groove, the team began to generate more explosive plays down field. Despite their early struggles in this area, the Buccaneers actually connected on 60 20+ yard pass completions, which was good for 7th in the league. Even better, they were fourth in the league when it came to 40+ yard pass completions, connecting on 12 of those.
So although the Buccaneers' 2023 passing offense wasn’t exactly a well-oiled machine, there were plenty of positive strides taken.
Now, with a full season under their belts, I expect the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and his star receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to take a significant step forward. Adding a smooth route-runner with very good hands like Jalen McMillan into the fold, who has already impressed at training camp, represents another important addition. Throw in a burner like Trey Palmer for added depth, with a full season of NFL experience in the rear view, combined with the inevitable improvement from third year players, Cade Otton and Rachaad White, and I see no reason why this passing attack won’t be much more dynamic in 2024.
Following the first day of training camp, Antoine Winfield Jr. was asked about the chemistry he’s seen from Mayfield and his receivers, specifically Evans.
“The chemistry has been phenomenal. Even the progression from last year to this year, you can see it. I feel like they trust each other more. I feel like they’re way more on point. So it’s going to be nice watching them and practicing against them this training camp.”
Mike Evans also spoke to the media following the team’s first official practice, and despite it being his 11th consecutive training camp in Tampa Bay, he seemed eager to discuss the stability and continuity on offense that has carried over from last year.
“Last year, we heard all the talk about ‘we lost Tom’, ‘we’re going to be trash’ and things like that but we knew the caliber of players that we had. And this year we’re going to be better. I feel like. It’s already showing. I know it’s just Day 1, but OTA’s, it was different [today] than it was a year before. We know Baker is going to be the guy. Last year, we didn’t know that, preparing. So, it’s a lot more continuity. Just learn the new offense and we’ll be good.”
One thing that didn’t carry over from 2023 was the offensive coordinator role. With the position now occupied by Liam Coen, who brings a wealth of experience calling plays with him at both the NFL and collegiate levels, don’t be surprised if his style of play calling injects new life into the team’s passing attack.
Evans spoke about this on Wednesday.
“It’s a lot more movement”, Evans said when describing Coen’s offense. “So defenses can’t just sit there and know what we’re doing. So it’s going to be a lot of movement, a lot of eye candy. That’s going to help me and our team a lot.”
So how much better will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing attack be in 2024? No one knows for sure. But with an improved offensive line, better depth at receiver, a new (experienced) offensive play-caller, and a significant upgrade in terms of the chemistry and continuity that exists between the quarterback and the many weapons at his disposal, I expect the Bucs passing attack to really take off this season.
