The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a potentially important piece of news this week as they prepare for a must-win matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buccaneers are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive and could be catching Miami without one of its top defensive players.

Tampa Bay is closely monitoring the status of Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who remains week to week according to head coach Mike McDaniel via Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is still week to week, Mike McDaniel said. He's not optimistic for Sunday's game against Bucs, "but there's a reason why we haven't shut him down." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 22, 2025

Fitzpatrick status adds another layer to must win matchup

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Fitzpatrick is still considered week to week and that he is not optimistic about his availability for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

McDaniel added, “but there’s a reason why we haven’t shut him down,” leaving the door slightly open for a late-week return.

Fitzpatrick’s status matters because of what he brings to Miami’s defense. Since joining the Miami Dolphins midseason after a trade, the veteran safety has recorded 64 tackles, one interception and one sack, serving as a steady presence on the back end of the secondary. He is often responsible for disguising coverages and limiting explosive plays, something that can completely change how opposing offenses attack.

For Tampa Bay, any uncertainty in the Dolphins secondary is worth paying attention to. The Buccaneers' offense has been searching for consistency, and the potential absence of a veteran safety could open opportunities in the passing game. Still, Tampa Bay is preparing as if Fitzpatrick will play, understanding that Miami has every reason to be cautious but not fully rule him out.

Buccaneers eye playoff push as Dolphins loom

While the Dolphins are already eliminated from playoff contention, the Buccaneers are in a very different position. Tampa Bay enters Sunday knowing that a win is essential to keep its postseason hopes alive. Every decision, adjustment and opportunity carries extra weight at this stage of the season.

That urgency could shape how the Buccaneers approach the game. If Fitzpatrick is limited or unavailable, Tampa Bay may look to be more aggressive offensively, especially early, to take advantage of any communication issues in Miami’s secondary. At the same time, the Buccaneers understand that relying on injuries alone is not a winning formula. Execution and discipline will ultimately determine whether they leave Miami with a season-saving victory.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this matchup represents more than just another game on the schedule. It is a must-win opportunity against a team playing without playoff pressure. Fitzpatrick’s week-to-week status only adds intrigue, but Tampa Bay’s focus remains clear. Win on Sunday, stay alive in the playoff race and give themselves a chance to control their destiny heading into the final stretch.

