Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Falcons in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing for a whole lot this Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Not only is the NFC South division on the line but also a critical tiebreaker with the Falcons after having already dropped one game to their NFC South rivals. The losses of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans certainly don't help the Bucs' cause this week but the team will be playing for them, especially Godwin.
It's also creamsicle week for the Bucs, which brings some added fun as the Bucs transform their uniforms and stadium into a flashback from the 70s. With so much on the line, the Bucs have to come out and execute with a fast start against the Falcons. They have a clear path to victory this week to put them at 5-3 and leaders in the NFC South but only if they follow these keys to cannon fire.
Control The Clock
The Bucs' run game has come alive in recent weeks, and if they want any chance of winning this game against the Falcons, they will need to bring their A-game on Sunday. The last time these two teams faced off in Week 5, the Bucs ran the ball for 160 yards on the ground led by Rachaad White's 72 yards. He'll need to be on the top of his game Sunday, especially with Bucky Irving not 100 percent healthy and dealing with a toe injury.
The Falcons still have one of the league's worst run defenses two weeks later and have yet to figure out how to limit teams from running all over them, allowing 137 yards on the ground. With star wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out with injuries, the Bucs will need to rely on their talented backs on short passes out of the backfield to keep the chains and clock moving. Eat up time of possession in this game and it helps their chances of coming away with a win.
Be Efficient On Third Down
Things haven't changed for the Falcons on third-down efficiency — in fact, they've gotten worse. When these two teams last met Atlanta was the 11th-worst team in third-down defense. They've since dropped to the third-worst team, allowing a whopping 46.7 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Bucs have the league's best third-down offense with a 50.6 percentage conversion rate. Of course, that will take a hit with the loss of Godwin, who led the league in third-down receptions for a first down, but the Bucs have been very efficient.
The Falcons' non-existent pass rush, which has a league-low six total sacks on the season, will aid the Bucs on third down. Atlanta does not have a single defender with more than 1.5 sacks on the year. On defense, the Bucs have allowed teams to convert 37.2 percent of the time — however, the Falcons are converting at a 38 percent success rate. Getting to Kirk Cousins on obvious passing third downs will be pivotal in ensuring their success rate remains low.
Pressure Cousins Into Mistakes
The Bucs' pass rush has come alive in recent weeks. After posting just two sacks through the first three weeks, the Bucs have 19 sacks through the last four games. They got to Cousins four times in their Week 5 matchup and will need to rattle the immobile quarterback early and often, especially on the aforementioned third down. Cousins has seven interceptions on the season with one of those picks coming against the Bucs. However, he has 14 turnover-worthy plays on the season and threw two interceptions last Sunday.
The Bucs are one of the league's best teams at applying pressure on quarterbacks with 67 pressures on the season. Bowles now has two of his top playmakers back in Claijah Kancay and Antoine Winfield Jr, who missed the Week 5 game. With the addition of both players, the Bucs can employ more exotic looks to apply pressure on Cousins and hopefully force him into making mistakes in the passing game and ultimately turnovers.
