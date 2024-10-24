MRI Results Confirm Injury for Buccaneers Star WR Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers stud wideout Mike Evans is one of the most underrated players in the game despite being so consistent throughout his 11-year NFL career. He has had 1,000 receiving yards in each season and just became the 11th-ever NFL player to ever record 100 touchdown catches in their career with a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
While the milestone should have been the talking point of the game for Evans, it wasn't as shortly after he almost snagged another touchdown before dropping the pass and going down in excruciating pain. Evans was dealing with some soreness in the area before the matchup but it got worse and he eventually was pulled from the game.
The fear was that he had suffered a hamstring injury, something that has plagued him throughout his career, and on Thursday, it was confirmed by MRI that he did indeed injure it and would miss extended time while he nurses the soft tissue injury back to health.
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The timetable for a return for Evans isn't quite known, but we do know he will miss games against the Falcons, Chiefs, and 49ers before reexamining whether or not he will be able to return in Week 12 against the New York Giants following the team's Week 11 bye.
Evans has been on a quest to notch more milestones and was on his way to another 1,000-yard receiving season to mark his 11th straight, but with the injury, that milestone may be in jeopardy as he would need about 95 yards per game the rest of the season if he were to return in Week 12 against the Giants to get there.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Tumble In Week 8 Power Rankings After Tough Ravens Loss
• Buccaneers Standout RB Lands On Injury Report Wednesday
• Buccaneers Linebacker Will Miss Rest of 2024 Regular Season