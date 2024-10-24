Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must quickly shift gears to take on the Atlanta Falcons on a short week. At stake is first place in the NFC South division and after suffering a loss to Atlanta in Week 5, important tiebreakers will come into play as the season progresses. Down integral members of the offense, the Bucs must find a way to move the ball on a Falcons defense that ranks 17th in the league. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense needs to find an answer for their struggles covering the middle of the field.
With the return of the Creamsicle uniforms, the Bucs will try to break the curse — or find themselves falling out of the NFC South race.
Matchup History
Since becoming divisional rivals in 2002, the Bucs and Falcons have played each other 45 times in the regular season. Before their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 5, the two teams were all tied up with 22-22 win a piece. After a disappointing overtime loss, the Falcons took the divisional series lead 23-22. However, their all-time record against each other going back to 1977 is now tied at 31 wins each. The Bucs and Falcons went wire to wire in their last matchup in Week 5. Tampa Bay had multiple chances to close out the game, but couldn't capitalize even on a late turnover that should've sealed the victory. Instead, the game went into overtime where Atlanta would emerge victorious 36-30.
Looking Back At 2023
Moving on from Marcus Mariota, the Falcons gave the keys to the offense to second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder in 2023 and the results were less than desirable. Ridder started 13 games for Atlanta, going 6-7 while throwing just 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Taylor Heinicke, who the team signed in free agency to backup Ridder, didn't fare much better, going 1-3 himself and completing just five touchdown passes. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-10 record after a 2-0 start to the season and ended up third in the NFC South.
Quarterback play really limited the team, but there were some bright spots. The offensive line play improved drastically toward the end of the season. First-round pick Bijan Robinson looks like the real deal and Drake London continued to show improvement in Year 2. The defense kept them in games and outside of the pass rush was sound in pass defense and finished fourth in redzone defense and third in third-down defense. However, they lost Grady Jarrett early in the season, Kyle Pitts was a disappointment and the team fell short of expectations. The Falcons were still post-season eligible if the Bucs lost in Week 18, but they lost their final game of the season to the Saints in embarrassing fashion 48-17.
What's New In 2024
The day after the regular season ended, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith and embarked on a coaching search. They ended up flirting with Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick before hiring former Buccaneers head coach and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. After witnessing the struggling play at quarterback in 2023, Atlanta made the bold move to pursue Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in free agency signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract. The Falcons signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency and moved on from Ridder trading him to the Cardinals for Rondale Moore.
They lost Calais Campbell in free agency to the Dolphins, Bud Dupree to the Chargers, and released Jonnu Smith. However, they made several late additions to the team in Pro Bowler Justin Simmons through free agency and traded for Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon. They curiously selected quarterback Michael Penix in the draft with the eighth overall selection over addressing more pressing needs on the defense, which left many to wonder about the health of Cousins.
Final Thoughts
This game has become a must-win scenario for the Bucs if they want to remain in the race for the NFC South crown. However, it becomes a much harder task without their two best playmakers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who had two touchdowns in Week 5.
The Bucs will need veteran wideout Sterling Shepard and youngsters Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan to step up in prominent roles and rely on a run game that has come alive in recent weeks. Tampa Bay totaled 160 yards on the ground the last time these two teams played and will need similar output to secure a win. However, with Irving's status now in question with a toe injury, the odds continued to be stacked against the Bucs. Add in the fact that Kirk Cousins torched the defense in the middle of the field to the tune of 19-23 for 296 yards and scored two touchdowns last time out.
If the Bucs are going to come out victorious on Sunday and pull ahead in the NFC South, they're going to need to be locked in on both sides of the ball.
