Buccaneers Tumble In Week 8 Power Rankings After Tough Ravens Loss
After a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens, (in more ways than one), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves falling in the national power rankings. After jumping out to a lead, the Bucs allowed the Ravens to score 34 staright points before they were able to try to mount a comeback. Another disastrous second quarter that saw Baker Mayfield throw two interceptions and injuries to Mike Evans and Tykee Smith highlighted a tough outing for the Bucs on Monday Night Football.
To make matters worse, wide receiver Chris Godwin was lost for the season after suffering a dislocated ankle during the comeback with just over a minute left in the game. The Bucs now face part of the toughest stretch of games they will have all season down both of their star receivers with a clash with the Falcons to determine first place in the NFC South next on the docket.
See where everyone has them after a painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.
NFL.com: No. 13
"Tampa Bay was cruising early against Baltimore, seemingly taking a 14-0 lead near the end of a dominant first quarter on Monday night. But a would-be touchdown was called back by a holding penalty, and the Ravens pretty much flipped the game on its head after that point. Mike Evans dropping a touchdown pass while suffering a hamstring injury was a bad omen. Baker Mayfield looked a little frazzled after that, throwing two picks (and Trey Palmer prevented a third). After a slow first quarter, the Ravens went to work on the Bucs' defense, scoring on six straight possessions. Tampa showed some late life in forcing a fumble and recovering an on-side kick, but then a devastating injury to Chris Godwin cast an even darker pall on a tough loss. Along with the 26-7 no-show vs. Denver back in Week 3, that's now two double-digit defeats to AFC teams at home. And given the depleted status of the receiving corps, the trajectory of this team suddenly looks quite different."
Last Week: No. 9
ESPN: No.10
"The Bucs' 23-year-old rookie third-round pick and starting nickelback forced fumbles in back-to-back weeks and recorded his first career interception on Oct. 13 against the Saints. Smith has also had two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and two pass breakups."
Last Week: No. 7
The Athletic: No. 13
"The Buccaneers lost the two most productive wide receivers in franchise history on Monday night against the Ravens. Mike Evans re-injured his hamstring and his availability in the coming games is questionable. Then Chris Godwin suffered what the Bucs believe is a dislocated ankle with 1:04 remaining in the game. ESPN’s decision not to show replays of the injury suggests it’s a season-ender, which means Tampa Bay probably lost a lot more than just one game Monday night."
Last Week: No. 11
Sports Illustrated: No. 13
"The Buccaneers will have some wound-licking to do after this one, though much will depend on the status of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. I have no doubt Liam Coen and Baker Mayfield can make do, though the immediate road ahead will be more challenging."
Last Week: No. 9
Yahoo Sports: No. 14
"The loss to the Ravens was secondary for the Buccaneers. The much bigger problem is Mike Evans left with a hamstring injury and then Chris Godwin suffered a serious leg injury. Losing those two star receivers could derail the Bucs' season."
Last Week: No. 9
USA Today: No. 9
"Monday night started out nicely for the wideouts, Mike Evans catching his 100th TD and actually remembering to keep the ball. It ended with Evans in agony with an exacerbated hamstring issue that's going to keep him out for the next month, and Chris Godwin apparently suffering a season-ending leg injury (very) late in the game himself."
Last Week: No. 6
CBS Sports: No. 13
"After leading 10-0, they wilted in the loss to the Ravens. The defense simply couldn't stop Lamar Jackson. But the bigger story is the loss of Chris Godwin with an ankle injury that will end his season."
Last Week: 10
Fox Sports: No. 15
"What a gut punch of a night. It’s not even the loss to an amazing Ravens team that concerns me, but the Buccaneers suffered injuries to their two best receivers on Monday. Hopefully, Mike Evans can return quickly, but it looks like they’ll be without Chris Godwin the rest of the way. Can they recover?"
Last Week: No. 10
NBC Sports: No. 12
"Losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is going to make it hard to get back on the right track."
Last Week: No. 9
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will the Bucs Make a Move for WR Cooper Kupp?
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Loss to Ravens
• Bucs Waive Former Fourth-Round Punter
• Tackle That Injured Bucs WR Chris Godwin Under Review by NFL