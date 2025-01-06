Bucs Gameday

New York Jets Request to Interview Buccaneers Assistant General Manager

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see a valuable staffer leave for the New York Jets.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are searching for a new general manager and a new head coach, and they might fill one of those openings with one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most valuable staffers.

The Jets are interviewing a number of candidates for each position, and one of the candidates they are set to interview is Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg. Greenberg grew up on Long Island as a Jets fan, and now, he'll have to opportunity to interview for their vacant general manager job.

Greenberg is one of two assistant general managers in Tampa Bay, along with assistant GM John Spytek. Greenberg and Spytek have helped GM Jason Licht build Tampa Bay's roster, and Greenberg has particularly specialized in the salary cap. He's helped the Buccaneers to four straight NFC South titles and five straight playoff appearances, so it would be a blow to the Buccaneers to see him leave. The Carolina Panthers interviewed him for their general manager position last year, but he did not get hired.

That being said, Greenberg has done great work in Tampa Bay as an assistant and could be ready to move to the next level. He certainly deserves the opportunity, and it would be poetic for him to land his first GM job with the team he grew up watching.

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

