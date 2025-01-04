Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead Involved in Car Accident, Placed on Non-Football Injury List
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead has been placed on the team's Non-Football Injury List after being injured in an automobile accident that took place on Saturday, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
While no details are known on the exact nature of the accident, Whitehead is confirmed to be okay overall but his injuries are set to keep him out for "multiple weeks", per Stroud. That would keep him out of the playoffs and end his season, just one game after he returned to the team after suffering a pectoral injury against the New York Giants in Week 12.
Whitehead was brought back to the team in the 2024 offseason after spending two years with the New York Jets. Injuries have hampered him, dealing with quad injuries and then a pectoral injury against the Giants that kept him out until Week 17's game against the Panthers. Now, after the accident, he'll be sidelined once again.
With Whitehead now missing, Tampa Bay's top three safeties to begin the year — Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Christian Izien — will not be playing against the New Orleans Saints. Whitehead will be out for the rest of the season. so if Winfield Jr. can make it back in time for the playoffs, he will operate alongside newly re-acquired safety Mike Edwards.
