Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 18
It's Saints week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if this rivalry isn't intense enough, a playoff spot and NFC South title are on the line this Sunday. For the Bucs, all they need to do is win and they're in — For the Saints, they will try to play ultimate spoiler to one of their divisional rivals.
Tampa Bay is starting to get a bit healthier and looks like a team that can make some noise in the playoffs. Of course, they need to handle their business this weekend to ensure they get there first.
Matchup History
The history between these two teams is extensive and bitter. There is certainly no love lost between these two franchises and their fan base. Last season, the Bucs split with the Saints, winning their first matchup but losing late in the season with the division on the line. However, New Orleans holds the edge by quite the margin, with 40 wins to just 26 losses, including eight of the last 11 meetings. The Bucs took the first game this season in New Orleans in a 51-27 rout.
Looking Back At 2023
The Saints swung big last season signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million deal and it almost paid off in an NFC South division title. However, the Saints lost a tie-breaker with the Bucs and their 9-8 finish went unrewarded. And while the Saints finished with a winning record, there were a litany of problems, specifically between the trenches. Abysmal offensive line play and nonexistent run defense and pass rush hurt their ability to win games.
What's New In 2024
2024 is a disaster for the Saints. Not only did they not make the playoffs, sitting at a 5-11 record, they are looking at a top-ten pick in the draft. Head coach Dennis Allen was fired after a Week 9 loss to the Panthers. New Orleans traded long-time veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the deadline. Meanwhile, Carr and wideout Chris Olave have been hindered by injuries and several starters have been lost to injured reserve.
Final Thoughts
The Saints are a team marred by injuries amid a coaching change. The Bucs have beaten the Saints already but played a sloppy second quarter, allowing 27 unanswered points to go down at halftime could have cost them the game. The Bucs should win this game but will need to play fundamentally sound and avoid costly mistakes and mental errors.
