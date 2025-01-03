Why Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Was Named 'Biggest Snub' After Pro Bowl Voting
With the NFL regular season nearly wrapped up, the Pro Bowl teams have been released. While there is one more week of play to go, players have been informed and those who got a Pro Bowl bid have been revealed.
One notable Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was snubbed from the list, and that would be quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was superb this season. Still, he was left off the Pro Bowl list as three other NFC quarterbacks were dubbed better than Mayfield.
This isn't just the opinion of Buccaneers' fans, either. CBS Sports released a list of the "biggest snubs" from the selections. Mayfield, who completed 71.7% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, was on the list.
"Another victim of a loaded quarterback room in the NFC, as Mayfield was snubbed despite throwing for 4,279 yards and 39 touchdowns this season. Mayfield is third in the NFL in passing yards, tied for second in pass touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating (107.6) -- numbers good enough to make a Pro Bowl," CBS Sports wrote. "The NFC quarterbacks selected were Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff. Someone had to be omitted."
As CBS Sports alluded to, Mayfield was stellar this season. He was worthy of a Pro Bowl selection, but there were other incredible signal-callers in the NFC this season, and someone was due to be left out. It just happened to be the Buccaneers star.
Still, the Buccaneers have a chance to eclipse double-digit wins with a potential Week 18 win while helping Mike Evans make NFL history. For Mayfield, it's quite unfortunate to be left off the Pro Bowl roster, though some playoff success would be much more meaningful than a bid to the event that has lost much of what made it special recently.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out for Season Finale vs. Saints
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Receives More Praise From Tom Brady
• Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs Makes MVP Case For Baker Mayfield
• Bucs Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Pivotal Week 18 Game vs. Saints