NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 15?
Win, and you're in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that better than anyone, because there's little room for error.
The Bucs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday 28-13, moving to a positive record at 7-6 for the first time since Week 7. The Atlanta Falcons, their division rivals, dropped their game against the Minnesota Vikings, thus relinquishing their lead over the NFC South to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay lost to Atlanta twice, and as a result, they'll need to finish at least one game up on the Falcons at the end of the year to take the division and make the playoffs.
As it stands right now, the Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff picture — put simply, they're the worst division winner by record in the NFL. If the playoffs ended today, Tampa Bay would host the mighty No. 5 seed, the Minnesota Vikings, in Tampa Bay for their first playoff game of the season. That being said, the No. 3 seed is the Seattle Seahawks, who are currently 8-5 — should they falter at any point, Tampa Bay could move up with more wins, which would see them host the No. 6 seed Green Bay Packers instead.
That being said, this all depends on the Buccaneers winning football games. The team has an easy schedule the rest of the way, but runs into one final snag before the end of the season this upcoming Sunday when they hit the road to play against the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers.
With the Falcons going up against the paltry Raiders, there's a decent chance that the Bucs and Falcons swap places once again after Week 15 — but the Bucs will try and beat Los Angeles on the road to prevent that from happening. That game will take place this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.
