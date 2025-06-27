PFF analysis shows one key area Baker Mayfield has improved on with Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield plays a different game and has a different mentality than former Bucs QB Tom Brady. But there's one thing Mayfield did last year that's reminiscent of the way Brady plays in the pocket.
Mayfield had a career year in 2024, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, and he thrived in then-offensive coordinator Liam Coen's short to intermidiate passing game. The Bucs didn't have a lot of splash plays, but it made Mayfield's passing game incredibly efficient, and a new article from Pro Football Focus makes that evident.
PFF went over how fast and how slow each quarterback got the ball out last year, and Mayfield's footballs came out quick. He had the third-most attempts in the league under 2.5 seconds, and as a result, the offense moved down the field more often and scored more points.
Here's what writer Mason Cameron had to say about Mayfield's quicker releases over the past few seasons:
"Baker Mayfield’s transition in Tampa Bay is a prime example, as his time to throw has decreased over the past two seasons compared to his previous three, resulting in increased production. This past season, Mayfield recorded 335 attempts in under 2.5 seconds — more than in any season he played outside of Tampa. He posted an 85.8% adjusted completion percentage and 29 touchdowns on such plays in 2024, both of which led the NFL."
It will be interesting to see if Mayfield continues this trend next year. The Bucs aim to get a bit more vertical and bring back those splash plays they were missing under Coen with new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, and if that truly is the case, Mayfield's time to throw could increase as routes take longer to develop. That doesn't mean that the offense's success in the short and intermediate is set to go away, though, and Mayfield should continue to thrive in those situations.
Getting the ball out quick is something that made Brady's game so lethal in Tampa Bay, and it should be encouraging to Bucs fans that Mayfield is finding himself in a similar rhythm. But make no mistake — if he needs to extend the play, he's proven that he isn't afraid to use his legs or stiff arm an All-Pro edge rusher to make that happen.
