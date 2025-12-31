ESPN insider reveals Buccaneers could make offensive coaching change this offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the season 6-2, and now, they're 7-9 heading into a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers to make the playoffs — and even then, they're gonna need some help to limp across the finish line.

That massive skid has led to many fans and pundits wondering about the future of head coach Todd Bowles and whether or not he's officially on the hot seat. While many pundits have mentioned that they believe Bowles is safe, he'd certainly need to make a few changes next year to be able to keep his job. And if he does, his staffers are very much not safe.

One of his main staffers, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, is one of those staffers. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Grizzard might be in trouble after the season ends.

Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard has uncertain future

Fowler wrote that, with Tampa Bay's struggles, voices around the league are wondering if Grizzard could be a part of "some level of change" this offseason.

"There is talk in some league circles about the future of Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. The offense has tanked of late, and Baker Mayfield has regressed in the second half of the season," Fowler wrote. "Some level of change is needed after this year's late-season collapse, which is at least somewhat injury-driven. The Bucs are playing with third-string offensive guards, and the running game hasn't been quite the same. Grizzard is well respected and helped former coordinator Liam Coen with game-planning last season, but the Bucs' offense can't stop the slide."

Grizzard has been dealt a tough hand with injuries this year, but even so, the numbers aren't great. The Bucs are 18th in the NFL in points per game, 22nd in yards per game and 21st in red zone scoring percentage — since Week 7 of the regular season, the Bucs are 26th in offensive EPA/play (-0.089). Those numbers are drastic compared to Tampa Bay's top five offense last year, and while that wasn't required from Grizzard, an offensive unit above the league median certainly was.

Additionally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has seen a sharp regression from Week 7 onward, and while some of that can be attributed to injury, Grizzard will likely take some blame for that, too. All in all, it makes sense that Grizzard would be on the hot seat despite having to work with a slew of injuries against his favor.

If Grizzard were to be fired, the Bucs would have their fifth offensive coordinator in as many years. That could happen either by Bowles firing him and then being retained as HC, or with Bowles being fired and his entire staff leaving afterward.

The Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. If Grizzard truly is fighting for his job, a great offensive showing against the Panthers would go a long way.

